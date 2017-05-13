Activists say Kurdish-led forces advance on IS-held Raqqa

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and media say Kurdish-led forces are closing in on the de-facto capital of the Islamic State group in Syria, seizing a cotton factory only a couple of miles north of the city.

The Raqqa Campaign, a Facebook page affiliated with the Kurdish-led forces, says the fighters seized the cotton factory, 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) north of the city on Saturday. Kurdish media also report the factory is captured.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by airstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition, are on a multi-pronged offensive, clashing with militants northeast and northwest of Raqqa.

The Kurdish-led forces said Friday they expect to advance on Raqqa this summer, following their capture of a strategic town and dam west of the city.