The Latest: Pakistan: Death toll in Baluchistan attack at 25

ISLAMABAD (AP) — attack in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province

4:20 p.m.

Pakistani police have raised the death toll from a huge bombing in the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province to 25 killed.

A powerful bomb struck on Friday in the town of Mastung, targeting the convoy of the deputy leader of the Senate, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was lightly wounded in the attack.

Local government official Munir Raisani says that along with the 25 killed, more than 30 people, including some policemen, were also wounded in the attack.

He says Haideri is in a stable condition at a hospital in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Local TV stations broadcast footage showing Haideri’s badly damaged car. From the hospital, the lawmaker told Pakistani Dunya news channel that he saw several bodies at scene of the blast.

Haider’s extremist and pro-Taliban Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party is headed by Fazlur Rehman who is known for his anti-U.S. stance.

3 p.m.

Pakistani police say bomb attack in southwestern Baluchistan province that wounded the deputy leader of the country’s Senate killed 15 people and wounded up to 35 others.

Earlier, officials reported that the lawmaker, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, was lightly wounded along with several others when a powerful roadside bomb struck his convoy in the town of Mastung on Friday.

Later, senior police officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed that 15 people were killed in the attack and another 35 were wounded. He says at least one police officer was among those killed in the bombing.

He says the victims have been taken to hospital. Several were reported to be in critical condition.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.