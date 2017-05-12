Oosthuizen, Stanley share lead at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley each posted a 6-under 66 to share the lead at The Players Championship and made it more difficult for the top two players in the world to catch them.

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy scrapped it around to finish at even par Friday morning, which left them five behind the early starters as the conditions began to get tougher in the afternoon at the TPC Sawgrass.

Oosthuizen and Stanley had the best scores of the round and were tied at 9-under 135.

The surprise was 54-year-old Vijay Singh with a 68 to get within three of the lead. As it was Jordan Spieth missing the cut for the third straight year.