China, US reach agreement on beef, poultry and natural gas

WASHINGTON (AP) — China will finally open its borders to U.S. beef while cooked Chinese poultry is closer to hitting the U.S. market as part of a U.S.-China trade agreement.

U.S. companies would also be allowed to ship liquefied natural gas to China as part of the bilateral agreement reached following President Donald Trump meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

The agreement covers a number of long-standing barriers in areas ranging from agriculture to energy to the operation of American financial firms in China.

But it remains to be seen just how far China will go to allow in more American exports following previous disappointments.