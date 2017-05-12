AP Top News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2017-05-12
Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack
Hinting at secret tapes, Trump warns ousted FBI director
Pope cheered in Fatima to honor children who urged peace
Attorney general sparks fear with push for harsh sentences
Speeding Amtrak engineer charged in 2015 crash that killed 8
Trump threatens to cancel briefings; Spicer back at podium
EPA allows mine company to pursue permits near Alaska bay
AP-NORC poll: Most Americans feel fine about school choice
Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision
Wall’s late 3 leads Wiz past Celtics 92-91, forces Game 7