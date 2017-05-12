4-nation drills postponed after craft runs aground on Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (AP) — Military drills on Guam in which four countries’ militaries were to practice amphibious landings and moving their forces have been postponed indefinitely after a French landing craft ran aground Friday.

The weeklong exercises involving the U.S., U.K., France and Japan were intended to show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid concerns China may restrict access to the South China Sea.

Naval Base Guam spokesman Jeff Landis said the French catamaran ran aground just offshore and it didn’t hit coral or spill any fuel. No one was injured.

U.S. Navy Capt. Jeff Grimes, chief of staff for Joint Region Marianas, said the authorities involved were working to assess the situation and didn’t know when the drills would resume.