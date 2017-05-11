With new president, new faces for French parliament

PARIS (AP) — The party of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron is unveiling an eclectic choice of candidates for next month’s legislative elections.

They include the man who led the elite French police unit that took down an Islamic State group cell, a computer whizz who started working at age 16 and a farmer. All that’s missing, it seems, are a butcher, a baker and a candlestick-maker.

The list of candidates being announced by the Republic on the Move party on Thursday marks a milestone in Macron’s plans to repopulate the National Assembly with new faces and new ideas.

Macron’s victory in the May 7 presidential runoff has reconfigured the political landscape with his winning campaign as an independent that upended decades of left-right politics in France.