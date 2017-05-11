Wall falls onto guests taking shelter in India, killing 24

NEW DELHI (AP) — A government administrator says at least 24 people have died after a building wall collapsed onto guests at a wedding in western India.

The hundreds of guests were having dinner or assembling on the outdoor lawns when a strong dust storm blew into the area Wednesday night, forcing people on the lawns to go indoors. Bharatpur District Magistrate N.K. Gupta told reporters the wall then collapsed, trapping people inside the wedding hall and a covered shed built alongside it.

Police officer Anil Tank told Press Trust of India another 28 people were injured and have been hospitalized.

Tank also said police registered a case of culpable homicide against the building owner and were questioning him.

The district is in Rajasthan state nearly 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of New Delhi.