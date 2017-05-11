Nissan annual profit rises on strong US, China, Europe sales

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co.’s fiscal year profit has improved 27 percent to 663.5 billion yen ($5.8 billion) as strong sales in the U.S., China and Europe offset damage from the strong yen.

Sales for the fiscal year ended March 2017 dipped nearly 4 percent to 11.7 trillion yen ($103 billion).

Nissan, which did not break down quarterly numbers, said Thursday that it sold 5.63 million vehicles globally for the fiscal year. It expects sales to grow to 5.83 million vehicles for the fiscal year through March 2018.

Yokohama-based Nissan’s U.S. sales rose 4 percent on-year on solid demand for the Rogue and Altima sedan. Sales in China rose 8 percent, while sales in Europe excluding Russia rose 7 percent for Nissan, which is allied with Renault SA of France.