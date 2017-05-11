Lawyer, CEO want charge dropped against journalist

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist arrested after repeatedly asking U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question says he did nothing wrong.

Public News Service reporter Daniel Ralph Heyman was arrested by police at the state Capitol in Charleston during Price’s visit Tuesday.

He says he wanted to ask Price about whether domestic violence is a pre-existing condition under the Republican health care proposals but couldn’t get a response.

Capitol police say in a criminal complaint that Heyman caused a disturbance and “was aggressively breaching” Secret Service agents who accompanied Price.

Heyman was charged with willful disruption of governmental processes. His lawyer, Tim DiPiero, and Public News Service founder Lark Corbeil both want the charge dropped.