Dior lands in LA with beachfront bash ahead of runway show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freida Pinto is loyal to Dior, a company that took a chance on her before she was famous.

During a beachside party hosted by the French fashion house Wednesday, Pinto recalled how Dior was one of the first brands to dress her while promoting her Academy Award-winning “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2008.

She said Dior was “accepting and welcoming” to her, a relatively unknown actress who had been turned down by other designers.

Pinto was joined by fellow fashionistas actress Jaime King and Kiernan Shipka of “Mad Men.”

Shipka praised Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri for honoring and championing women through her designs.

The relaxed, sunset soiree was a held on the eve of Dior’s cruise collection show, presenting Thursday night in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.