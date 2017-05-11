APNewsBreak: Critical audit another blow to Iowa athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Missing iPads. Unnecessary travel. Improper credit card purchases.

A recent audit of the Iowa athletics department warns that administrators failed to adequately monitor information technology purchases, allowing wasteful spending and creating a major risk for equipment theft.

The department’s IT director, Patrick Delin, left his job in February as auditors were nearing the conclusion of an inquiry that was sharply critical of his practices.

The audit comes at a difficult time for athletic director Gary Barta, who is facing criticism following last week’s jury award of $1.4 million in damages to his former top aide, Jane Meyer.

At trial, the university argued that deputy athletic director Gene Taylor was paid $70,000 more than Meyer because his job included overseeing IT. Taylor is now at Kansas State.