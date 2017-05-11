AP Top Political News at 1:21 a.m. EDT

Open
Friday, May 12, 2017
China, US reach agreement on beef, poultry and natural gas

Trump: I was going to fire that ‘showboat’ no matter what

Trump launches commission to investigate voter fraud

North Korea sends protest to US Congress over sanctions

Trump calls Comey a ‘showboat,’ denies colluding with Russia

White House struggles to straighten its story on Comey

The Latest: Trump creates panel to investigate voter fraud

Senate conservatives: Ease Obama health care law protections

APNewsBreak: City pays Indiana congressman’s wife $20K/month

The Latest: Paper says Comey didn’t pledge loyalty to Trump

