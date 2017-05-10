Uganda: Academic accused of insulting president gets bail

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan court has released on bail a Ugandan academic who has been jailed for calling the president “a pair of buttocks.”

Stella Nyanzi, a research fellow at Uganda’s Makerere University, has been in custody since April 7.

The charges against Nyanzi — offensive communication and cyber harassment — stem from her Facebook posts targeting the country’s long-time president, Yoweri Museveni, and his wife Janet, who is education minister.

In her posts Nyanzi criticized the president and his wife for not providing sanitary napkins for schoolgirls.

Amnesty International and several Ugandan rights groups had called for her unconditional release from jail.

The case against Nyanzi is being widely followed in this East African country where few people dare to publicly criticize the first family.

Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986.