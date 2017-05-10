Toyota see profit drop on stronger yen despites rising sales

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota says its profit fell 6.6 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter as an unfavorable exchange rate offset better sales.

Toyota Motor Corp. reported Wednesday a 398.4 billion yen ($3.5 billion) January-March profit, down from 426.6 billion yen in the same period of the previous year.

Quarterly sales rose nearly 7 percent to 7.44 trillion yen ($65.3 billion).

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models, is projecting a 1.5 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) profit for the current fiscal year, down from 1.8 trillion yen ($16 billion) in the year that ended March 31, anticipating that a strong yen and marketing costs will erode earnings.

It expects vehicle sales to drop in Japan, North America and Europe but to grow in emerging markets.