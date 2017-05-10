Qantas boss gets pie in face from gay marriage opponent

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A man who squashed a lemon meringue pie into Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce’s face during a public address in Australia says he was protesting Joyce’s advocacy for same-sex marriage.

Joyce was giving a speech to 500 people in a Perth hotel on Tuesday when Tony Overheu approached from behind, pressed the pie in his face then fled.

Overheu, a 67-year-old Christian and former sheep farmer, released a statement on Wednesday accusing Qantas and other companies that support marriage equality of “corporate bulling aimed at social engineering.”

Joyce accused Overheu of “bullying” corporate leaders in an effort to suppress their views. The gay, Irish-born 50-year-old says he’ll keep speaking out on social issues.

Police say Overheu has been charged with giving officers false details, and the investigation is continuing.