Parents of freed Nigeria schoolgirls still wait to see them

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Parents of the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls released over the weekend from Boko Haram captivity say they still await word from the government on when they will be able to see their daughters.

Abana Ishaya said Wednesday he was thrilled to find out his daughter was among those released in exchange for five Boko Haram commanders. He says he cannot travel the long distance from his home in northern Nigeria to the capital without the government’s invitation and assurance that he will see her.

Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in April 2014. A first group of 21 girls was freed in October, and they have been in government care since then.

Families say 113 girls remain missing. They are among thousands kidnapped by Boko Haram during its eight-year insurgency.