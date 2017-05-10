‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ actor Michael Parks dies at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — A prolific character actor and a favorite of directors Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith has died in Los Angeles. Michael Parks was 77.

Parks’ agent says he died Tuesday but hasn’t announced the cause of his death.

In a career that spanned six decades, Parks acted in more than 100 films and TV shows, including “Twin Peaks.” Many of his early starring roles were countercultural 1960s films, including “Wild Seed” and “Bus Riley’s Back in Town,” alongside Ann-Margret. He starred as a disillusioned, motorcycle-riding newsman in the 1969 series “Then Came Bronson.”

Parks found perhaps his most famous parts in the 1990s thanks to the interest of Tarantino, Smith and Robert Rodriguez. He had memorable parts in Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” films, Rodriguez’s “From Dusk till Dawn” and Smith’s “Tusk.”

This story has been corrected to show his career spanned six, not five, decades.