Wednesday, May 10, 2017
8 dead, 11 injured after moderate quake in far western China

8 dead, 11 injured after moderate quake in far western China

BEIJING (AP) — State media say a moderate but shallow earthquake in the far west of China has killed eight people and injured 11 others.

Xinhua News Agency says the quake Thursday morning struck Taxkorgan county in China’s Xinjiang region. The remote area is close to Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake at just before 6 a.m. Thursday (2158 GMT Wednesday) had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Xinhua says the injured have been sent to the hospital and search and rescue work is under way.

It says there have been frequent aftershocks.

