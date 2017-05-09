Sale of Trump Caribbean property revives ethics concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A luxury Caribbean property Donald Trump purchased four years ago is for sale, raising the possibility that a buyer could see it as a way to get on the president’s radar.

The complex, known as Le Chateau des Palmiers, is at the edge of the turquoise waters of Plum Bay on the western tip of French St. Martin. It features a five-bedroom ocean villa and four-bedroom garden villa, according to the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty. There’s also a heated pool and a tennis court.

The agent did not immediately return phone calls about the listing. Trump reported last May that it was worth between $25 million and $50 million. It is now held by a trust Trump set up to distance himself from his businesses before taking office.