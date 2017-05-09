Nielsen’s top programs for May 1-7

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 1-7. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.88 million.

2. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.39 million.

3. “Bull,” CBS, 10.83 million.

4. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 10.31 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.55 million.

6. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 9.24 million.

7. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.08 million.

8. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 9.06 million.

9. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 9 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.82 million.

11. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 8.69 million.

12. “Survivor,” CBS, 8.26 million.

13. “Mom,” CBS, 8.18 million.

14. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 8.01 million.

15. “Little Big Shots,” NBC, 7.97 million.

16. “Madam Secretary,” CBS, 7.58 million.

17. “Criminal Minds,” CBS, 7.37 million.

18. “Scorpion,” CBS, 7.11 million.

19. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7.09 million.

20. “Last 100 Days of Diana,” ABC, 6.5 million.

