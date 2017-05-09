Kevin Spacey says new ‘House of Cards’ is among ‘best’ done

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Has Donald Trump made “House of Cards” obsolete? Don’t count on it, says Kevin Spacey.

The actor, who stars as a power-hungry South Carolina congressman who connives his way to the presidency, says the upcoming fifth season of “House of Cards” is “one of the best” they’ve done and his Frank Underwood is just as backstabbing and deceitful as in other seasons.

Says Spacey: “This year, in particular, there’s been a lot of commentary about how we can’t compete in the real world, so it’s not going to be as interesting and the show can’t possibly be as crazy as the real world. And my answer to that is, just you wait.”

The fifth season of “House of Cards” premieres May 30 on Netflix.