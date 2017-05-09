Germany arrests 2 suspected Islamic extremists from Syria

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested two suspected Islamic extremists, one of whom administered the strategically important dam in eastern Syria for IS.

Federal prosecutors say the two Syrian nationals were arrested last week in Berlin and the nearby state of Saxony-Anhalt.

The men were identified only as 30-year-old Abdulmalk A. and 23-year-old Mousa H. A., in line with German privacy rules.

Prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that both men joined the Nusra Front in 2012 to fight against the Syrian government.

Abdulmalk A. allegedly commanded a unit in eastern Syria and committed a war crime by killing a captured government soldier in 2013.

Prosecutors say Abdulmalk A. joined the Islamic State group in mid-2013 and was put in charge of the Euphrates dam near the city of Tabqa.