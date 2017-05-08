The Latest: Syrian FM says no foreign troops on the ground

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest developments on the war in Syria (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Syria’s foreign minister says there will be no international forces under U.N. supervision as part of a deal struck by Russia, Iran and Turkey last week on setting up four safe zones in Syria.

Walid al-Moallem told reporters at a news conference in the Syrian capital on Monday that the agreement signed in the Kazakh capital, Astana, stipulates for the deployment of “military police” at observation centers in four so-called de-escalation zones.

He did not elaborate on who the military police would be but appeared to be inferring to Russian observers already on the ground in Syria.

Al-Moallem reiterated his government’s commitment to the Astana deal but says it is “premature” to talk about whether it’s successful.

He says “there are still logistical details that will be discussed in Damascus and we will see the extent of commitment to this agreement.”

___

10:30 a.m.

Syria’s state TV and an opposition monitoring group say hundreds of rebels and their families have begun boarding buses to leave a besieged rebel-held neighborhood of the capital, Damascus, under an agreement between the warring sides.

The evacuation from Damascus’ northeastern Barzeh neighborhood is the first such population movement in this area.

Over the past months, tens of thousands of people living in besieged areas around Damascus, Homs, and Aleppo — Syria’s largest city — have surrendered after prolonged sieges in exchange for safe relocation to opposition-held areas elsewhere in the country.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said hundreds are expected to leave Barzeh to head to the country’s north. It says around 1,500 are expected to leave on Monday and more stages will follow in coming weeks.