The Latest: Administration names likely judge nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump announcing a slate of possible judge nominees (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

The Trump administration has named the first slate of judges it plans to nominate for key posts as President Donald Trump works to pack the nation’s federal courts with more conservative voices.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that the names of ten nominees would be announced Monday. As of Monday evening, only two had been announced.

Joan Larsen, who currently serves on Michigan’s Supreme Court, will be nominated by Trump to serve on the 6th Circuit Court of Ap0peals.

David Stras, a justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court bench, will be nominated for the 8th Circuit.

The White House would not comment on the delay in announcing the remaining eight nominees.

All nominees would require Senate confirmation.

__

9:42 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to announce a slate of judges who could fill federal court openings.

A White House official said Monday that a formal announcement would come later in the day, with names released at an afternoon press briefing.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans in advance.

Trump’s plan on judicial nominations was first reported by the New York Times.

Trump’s first nominee to the Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined the court last month. Trump has hailed his confirmation as a key achievement of his first days in office. Gorsuch was on a list of potential candidates Trump released during his campaign.