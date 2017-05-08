Man freed in ’92 killings after new witnesses come forward

STORMVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A man who spent 22 years in prison for a double killing he said he didn’t do has been freed after his conviction was overturned. But New York prosecutors are vowing to get it restored.

Calvin Buari (boo-AHR’-ee) left a prison in New York’s Hudson Valley on Monday, to cheers and hugs from relatives.

A New York City judge overturned the 46-year-old Buari’s murder conviction Friday and ordered him released.

He’d been convicted of the 1992 shooting of brothers Elijah and Salhaddin Harris in the Bronx.

But recently, two newfound witnesses testified they saw a different man commit the shooting. A third said Buari was chatting with her down the block when the gunfire rang out.