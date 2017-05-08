Kenya police probe if teen was in social media suicide game

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya police are investigating the case of a teenager who apparently was influenced to kill himself through a social media suicide challenge.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome said Monday that officers last week found the body of 16 year-old Jamie Njenga hanging from the balcony of the family house.

Koome said the body was taken to the City Mortuary for an autopsy. He said no suicide note found but there was information that Njenga was influenced by an online game.

Njenga’s grandmother Waithera Njenga said her grandson told her he was playing a game that was asking him to mutilate himself. There are reports from Russia and Brazil of teenagers engaging in a social media challenge that includes self-mutilation and which has an ultimate challenge of suicide.