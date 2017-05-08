Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for California House seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress.

The familiar face from soap operas “General Hospital” and “Melrose Place” and friend of President Donald Trump filed paperwork with federal regulators to begin raising money for the contest.

It’s the first race for public office for the one-time Calvin Klein underwear model.

Sabato strategist Jeff Corless said Monday that voters in the actor’s 26th Congressional District northwest of Los Angeles are frustrated with professional politicians and weary of failed government bureaucracy in the state.

The seat is held by Democrat Julia Brownley.

Sabato fundraiser Charles Moran says the 45-year-old actor wants to concentrate on issues involving veterans, foreign affairs and substance abuse.