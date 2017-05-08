10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FRANCE’S MACRON PREPARES TO TAKE THE REINS

The centrist defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen handily in the presidential vote, and now must pull together a majority for his year-old political movement by mid-June legislative elections.

2. AP: SEX ASSAULTS IN HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MINIMIZED AS ‘HAZING’

Sexual battery in boys’ sports are embedded in team culture and persist for years, and coaches fail to halt it or, worse, try to cover it up, an AP investigation finds.

3. TRUMP’S TRAVEL BAN GETS DAY IN COURT

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will examine a ruling that blocks the administration from temporarily barring new visas for citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries.

4. OUSTED OBAMA OFFICIAL TO SPEAK ON FLYNN’S RUSSIA TALKS

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is expected to illuminate before a Senate panel what led to the ouster of Trump’s first national security adviser.

5. AP: CHINA LAWYER’S FAMILY SAYS AMERICA HELPED THEM FLEE

The wife of a human rights lawyer held in China for inciting subversion tells the AP of how she and her two daughters fled to Thailand, where they were nearly deported back to China before the U.S. stepped in.

6. NORTH KOREA APPEARS TO BE ON HIGH ALERT

Two arrested Americans and allegations of a thwarted CIA-backed assassination plot: It’s been quite the week for North Korea’s state security operatives.

7. RISE OF AN UNLIKELY POLITICIAN IN IRAQ

Qasim al-Araji, a former militia commander and prisoner of American forces in Iraq, is now pushing Western ideals as the country’s new interior minister.

8. WHERE SETTING IS STAR OF NEW THEME PARK

At Disney World’s new Pandora-World of Avatar, plants glow and sounds of animals abound throughout the new 12-acre attraction inspired by the 2009 film, “Avatar”.

9. WHO WON BIG AT MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS

Film hit “Beauty and the Beast” and Netflix newcomer “Stranger Things” took home two trophies apiece.

10. CAVS SWEEP WAY INTO EAST FINALS

LeBron James is averaging 34.4 points, nine rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in this year’s playoffs as Cleveland awaits the Boston-Washington winner.