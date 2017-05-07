Harvey suspended, Stanton hits 2 HRs, Marlins beat Mets 7-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after scheduled starter Matt Harvey was suspended by the New York Mets, Giancarlo Stanton hit two more monstrous home runs off fill-in Adam Wilk that led the Miami Marlins to a 7-0 victory Sunday.

Harvey was suspended three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules. General manager Sandy Alderson announced the punishment in a brief statement before the game.

Making his first start of the year while Edinson Volquez recovers from a blister problem, Jose Urena (1-0) and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Marlins snapped a three-game losing streak. Rene Rivera led off the sixth inning with a clean single against Urena.

Wilk (0-1) was brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first major league appearance since 2015. But the journeyman left-hander was no match for Stanton, whose 20 home runs at Citi Field are the most at any visiting ballpark by a player since 2011.

Stanton hit a three-run homer in the first. In the third, he launched a solo shot measured at 468 feet.