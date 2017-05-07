Fresh horses await Derby winner Always Dreaming in Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Always Dreaming is headed to the Preakness in two weeks, when the Kentucky Derby winner is likely to face several fresh horses that skipped the first leg of the Triple Crown.

A majority of the 20-horse field that ran on a sloppy track in Saturday’s Derby won’t go on to Baltimore.

Trainer Todd Pletcher says Always Dreaming will head to Baltimore on Tuesday, so the 3-year-old colt has plenty of time to adjust to his new surroundings ahead of the 1 3/16-mile race to be run May 20.

Also possible to run in the Preakness is Lookin At Lee, the long shot that finished second in the Derby, and 13th-place Girvin. If an issue with fourth-place Classic Empire’s right eye clears up, he could join them.