Open
Close
Sunday, May 7, 2017
Home » Health News » AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Trump pushes Senate Republicans to act on health care bill

The Latest: New ads target 24 House members over repeal vote

AP FACT CHECK: Are pregnancy, rape pre-existing conditions?

Trump: Australian health care system better than US

GOP health plan spurs sick to #IAmAPreexistingCondition

Last-minute bargaining keyed passage of GOP health care bill

Trump moving to slash budget for White House ‘drug czar”

AP Explains: Why the sick will face coverage problems

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.