AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EDT
2017-05-07
Trump pushes Senate Republicans to act on health care bill
The Latest: New ads target 24 House members over repeal vote
AP FACT CHECK: Are pregnancy, rape pre-existing conditions?
Trump: Australian health care system better than US
GOP health plan spurs sick to #IAmAPreexistingCondition
Last-minute bargaining keyed passage of GOP health care bill
Trump moving to slash budget for White House ‘drug czar”
AP Explains: Why the sick will face coverage problems