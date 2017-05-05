White House dismisses chief usher, 1st woman to hold post

BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) — The White House has fired its chief usher, the person responsible for managing the residence, staff and overseeing events.

No reason was given for Angella Reid’s dismissal. Two White House officials confirmed that Reid, hired in late 2011, had been let go. The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel matters publicly.

Reid was the first woman and second African-American to hold the post.

She oversaw daily operations at the 132-room mansion and its staff of over 90 plumbers, electricians, butlers, cooks and others. The chief usher coordinates closely with the first family, and helps ensure things run smoothly at the Easter Egg Roll, state dinners and other events.

Reid joined the White House from the Ritz-Carlton hotel chain.

The Washington Post first reported her dismissal.