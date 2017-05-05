Trump celebrates Hill victory, relishes visit to hometown

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump had already planned a celebration as he returned to his hometown for the first time since his inauguration. House Republicans gave him another reason to enjoy the moment.

Trump flew to New York to join Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. But before he left the White House late Thursday afternoon, he hosted a Rose Garden event to applaud passage of the GOP-sponsored House health care law.

The White House was eager for the appearance of a victory after an uneven first 100 days in office. The legislation, which was met with sharp Democratic opposition, squeaked through the House by a vote of 217-213 and faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.