Prison: Aaron Hernandez elated about acquittal, not suicidal

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his prison cell.

The state Department of Correction report released Thursday also says there were no drugs in Hernandez’s system when the former NFL star hanged himself at the Souza-Baranowski prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence.

The 132-page report was separate from a state police investigation also released Thursday. That report said Hernandez wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall.

The prisons department report says Hernandez knew a prisoner’s convictions could be erased if he dies during his appeal, as Hernandez did.