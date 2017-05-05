Poll: Ex-cons more anxious than most about retirement funds

CHICAGO (AP) — A new survey finds that 69 percent of older Americans who report having been incarcerated feel anxious about the amount of money they have saved for retirement.

That’s compared with 52 percent of those who haven’t served time. One reason is that those who have served time have fewer sources of income.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that older Americans who were incarcerated are less likely to have income from Social Security, retirement accounts or a pension. And they are more likely to rely on disability payments.

More than half say they worry that the money they do have for retirement won’t last over their lifetimes. And 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire, about the same as the general population.