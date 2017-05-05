‘Oh, the humanity!’ Hindenburg anniversary, broadcast marked

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s been 80 years since the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey.

People plan to gather at the crash site Saturday to lay a wreath in memory of the 35 people aboard and the one person on the ground who died.

The Navy Lakehurst Historical Society on Friday played newsreels of the disaster and Herb Morrison’s recorded report in which he uttered the now-immortal exclamation “Oh, the humanity!”

Morrison’s words were not heard live, nor were they initially linked to the film shot by newsreel crews.

A curator at New York City’s Paley Center for Media says it was one of the first moments in media history that had a broadcaster reacting to something totally unexpected.