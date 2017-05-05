LEADING OFF: Judge takes aim at Wrigley, Keuchel starts fast

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

___

HERE COMES THE JUDGE

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge takes his first swings at Wrigley Field when New York visits the Cubs. The 6-foot-7 rookie leads the majors with 13 home runs, many of them mammoth shots. No doubt, the ballhawks who wait outside on Waveland Avenue beyond the left field wall hoping for souvenirs during batting practice will be busy. The Yankees also might get a boost from having catcher Gary Sanchez come off the disabled list to start the three-game series vs. Chicago.

BOUNCING BACK

Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel tries to improve to 6-0 when he pitches on the road against the Angels. He was the AL pitcher of the month for April after posting a 1.21 ERA in six starts. Keuchel won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award when he went 20-8 for Houston, then he was 9-12 last year.

KNOCK, KNOCK

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will get checked after twice running into the wall chasing flyballs. In the second inning Thursday against Oakland, he slammed into the fence so hard that the door to the bullpen opened. In the fifth, he hit the wall again, knocking his hat off. Buxton left the game and passed the initial concussion tests.

CHANGE HIS LUCK

Rangers ace Yu Darvish starts the opener of a three-game series at Seattle. He’ll be pitching on an extra day of rest after Texas moved him back because he threw 115 and 126 pitches in his last two starts. Darvish is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA in three career starts at Safeco Field.

SCRATCH AND SNIFF

Third baseman Todd Frazier was a late scratch for the White Sox because of back stiffness. But the timing of the move — right before first pitch Thursday in Kansas City — sent some people on social media sniffing about trades. Frazier has been linked to the Red Sox, who could use help at the position.

RUN FOR THE ROSES?

Shortly after racking up his 200th career stolen base, Reds speedster Billy Hamilton said he’d be willing to race recently drafted Bengals blazer John Ross in a 40-yard dash for charity. The all-Cincinnati matchup would pit Hamilton, who leads all big leaguers in steals since his debut in 2013, against Ross, who set an NFL scouting combine record of 4.22 seconds in the 40. “I know he’s really, really fast,” Hamilton said. “I think a 40 would be a fun race for the city.”