So Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Yeah Boy’ Was Inspired By… Flavor Flav?

You can’t make this stuff up. When you listen to Kelsea Ballerini’s latest single “Yeah Boy” which is a song about a boy she obviously has a crush on, you’d think it’s like any Taylor Swift inspired song, about a boy in real life. But that’s not how it started out. It actually turns out it started with a Flavor Flav Doritos commercial.

Apparently Kelsea went into a writing session with the commercial stuck in her head, the one where he yells his signature “Yeah boy”. And that lead to the starting point to the song. She said, “We spent like 30 minutes Googling this commercial and it’s a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. And Flavor Flav is the ‘Yeah boy’.”

We assume she’s talking about this commercial. If you’re not familiar with the song yet you better study up. It’s on the rise and you’ll be sure to hear it as her and Brett Young open up for Lady Antebellum at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater August 18th! Tickets go on sale today (5/5)!

