Dave Matthews, Wilco and sunshine on Jazz Fest schedule

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Wilco, Dave Matthews, Terence Blanchard are set to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. But perhaps the biggest star of the day is the sunshine in the forecast.

Friday is the fifth day of the seven-day festival. Portions of last Sunday were rained out and Thursday brought a wet, muddy mess. But the skies over the festival on Friday were cloud-free, and the weather is expected to be sunny until Sunday.

Matthews is performing with Tim Reynolds to close out the festival’s largest stage and Wilco closes out the second-biggest stage.

Hometown artist Terence Blanchard will be in the Jazz Tent.

The festival is one of the city’s biggest tourist draws and features hundreds of artists from around the state and well-known out-of-town musicians.