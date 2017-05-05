Belgian PM interview: push Brexit button and May must pay

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel says British expectations in its divorce proceedings from the European Union are “not realistic” and sent a clear warning that Britain will not escape having to foot a hefty bill for its momentous decision that has shaken the bloc to its core.

Michel said in an interview with The Associated Press Friday that “those who think in Britain they can push the Brexit button and not have a bill to pay are seriously mistaken.”

Over a few testy days this week, both sides sparred about the negotiationsk which are to start after the British June 8 elections, with some questioning what, if anything, Britain should pay for. Estimates have ranged from 20 billion euros to the latest Financial Times mark of 100 billion euros.