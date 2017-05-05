AP Top International News at 12:51 a.m. EDT
2017-05-05
As bitter French campaign ends, Macron’s team hit by hack
In long-feared twist, online leak rattles French campaign
AP Interview: France’s Le Pen says she ‘changed everything’
Russia-backed Syrian safe zones plan goes into effect
Lawyer-turned-liberal leader eyes South Korean presidency
US military member killed in Somalia, 1st death since 1993
Puerto Rico to close 179 public schools amid crisis
US to attend UN climate talks as Trump weighs Paris pullout
Iran’s presidential candidates spar over nuclear deal