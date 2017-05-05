AP Interview: Belgian PM says Turkey’s EU bid should end

Belgium’s prime minister says the time has come for the European Union to make a final decision about Turkey’s bid for membership, which he called a “dead end.”

Prime Minister Charles Michel says in an interview with The Associated Press that after months of provocations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “masochism must have its limits.”

Michel says he has the impression that the membership process is not the right framework to have a successful dialogue with Turkey.

Austria is also seeking to end Turkey’s membership bid, and a growing group of countries say they’ve realized acting as if Turkey is still a constructive partner would amount to a charade.

Erdogan recently won a referendum that expands his powers, and he has had equally harsh words for the EU. He has also said he may hold a referendum on whether the country should continue its membership efforts.