Albania premier warns opposition not to disrupt local polls

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has warned the opposition not to disrupt voting in a local election in a western town and instead accept the offer to help monitor parliamentary polls next month.

The main opposition Democratic Party has threatened “civil disobedience,” starting with a mayoral election Sunday in Kavaja, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital, Tirana.

Prime Minister Edi Rama also said that the Socialist Party had withdrawn its candidate from the voting in Kavaja. An independent candidate is still running for the post. It’s not clear how the voting will proceed.

Rama warned the opposition that “preventing people from casting ballots is a serious crime and that crime should not, must not and will not be allowed to be committed.”

“There is a plan to destabilize the country. The tent has been pitched to put into action such a plan … This is not guesswork but there are facts,” he said.

Rama, also leader of the Socialist Party, and Democratic leader Lulzim Basha, have failed to reach a compromise after two meetings this week.

“Let’s unite Sunday … in a peaceful but determined confrontation that will symbolically mark the fall of the old republic and the founding of the new republic,” Basha told his supporters in Tirana.

The premier reminded the Democrats they had until Monday to register candidates for the June 18 election.

The opposition has boycotted parliament since February, demanding that Rama resign before the election because of fears that his Cabinet will manipulate the vote.

Rama has offered direct monitoring of the voting with a task force of opposition representatives and international monitors. But the opposition has declined the offer. European parliamentarians also have failed to convince the opposition to change its stance.

Parliament was dissolved Thursday as required by the constitution before a general election.