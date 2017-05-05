Alaska lawmaker in row after ‘free trip’ for abortion claim

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers are demanding a public apology from a Republican legislator who said there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a “free trip to the city.”

Pressure mounted Friday on Rep. David Eastman, who has raised concerns with using state funds and Medicaid to cover abortions. The Wasilla lawmaker remained defiant and called for hearings on abortion funding.

Rep. Neal Foster of Nome said he found Eastman’s comments shocking, and he urged during a floor speech that Eastman apologize. Foster, House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and two other rural lawmakers also wrote Eastman, demanding a public apology.

Rep. Geran Tarr, an Anchorage Democrat, called Eastman’s comments “deeply offensive, racist in nature and misogynistic.” She said she may seek a motion to censure Eastman.