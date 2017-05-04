Trump trading in White House, Palm Beach for New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The small New Jersey town where President Donald Trump owns a golf course and is expected to make regular weekend visits this summer is a world apart from Palm Beach and New York City.

Bedminster has about 9,000 residents and is known for its rolling hills, horse farms and mostly two-lane roads.

Its 16-member police department is preparing for the crush of media and protesters expected to follow Trump into town.

Mayor Steven Parker says the security requirements are more stringent than when Trump visited as president-elect in November.

That trip cost the town a little less than $4,000 in police overtime. Town officials estimate they could spend $300,000 if Trump makes several visits this summer.

Bedminster can apply for federal reimbursement for security costs.