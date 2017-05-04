The Latest: Trump visits NYC for first time as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is making his first return home to New York since taking office.

Air Force One landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday evening.

Trump is set to travel to Manhattan to meet with the Australian prime minister and give a speech marking the anniversary of a famed World War II battle.

Trump grew up in New York and, a famed homebody, would return to Trump Tower nearly every night during last year’s campaign.

But he has not set foot in New York since he left for Washington on Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration.

He only received 18 percent of the city’s vote last November. Several protests have been scheduled throughout the city during his stay.