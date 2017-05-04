The Latest: Paris prosecutors probe fake news in French vote

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on France’s presidential election (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

The Paris prosecutor’s office says it has opened a preliminary investigation into whether fake news is being used to influence voting in Sunday’s French presidential election.

Prosecutors started the probe into accounts of forgery and spreading false news in order to divert votes after centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron filed a lawsuit Thursday.

Macron sued after far-right rival Marine Le Pen suggested Wednesday night in a debate that he could be holding an offshore account in the Bahamas. Le Pen quickly backed away from the suggestion Thursday as those rumors were debunked.

Macron’s camp said the former investment banker was victim of a “cyber misinformation campaign.”

Many French voters are struggling financially and would not look kindly on candidates who had wealth stashed in offshore accounts.

___

3:40 p.m.

Barack Obama is weighing into France’s presidential election, in support of Emmanuel Macron.

In a message posted on Macron’s Twitter account, the former U.S. president said he was endorsing the centrist candidate “because of how important this election is.”

Macron is facing far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s runoff vote. Polls suggest Macron is well ahead.

Obama said: “I’m not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don’t have to run for office again, but the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about.”

He continued: “I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run. He has stood up for liberal values. He put forward the vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world. And he has committed to a better future for French people. He appeals to people’s hopes, and not their fears.”

Obama ended his message with the words “En Marche” (Macron’s political movement) and “Vive La France.”

___

3:30 p.m.

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen faced a hostile reception from protesters during a campaign stop in the Brittany region.

TV images showed bodyguards sheltering Le Pen from unidentified projectiles soon after arriving at a road transport company in the western town of Dol-de-Bretagne.

French media reported that anti-Le Pen protesters gathered outside the company’s building and shouted “out with fascists.”

Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron face on in Sunday’s runoff vote, with the latest polls suggesting Macon is well ahead.

___

12:05 p.m.

French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign team has a final message to deliver: Don’t want to be like the U.S. or Britain? Go to the polling stations and make the right choice.

Three days before Sunday’s runoff vote between Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen, Macron’s team posted a video clip on Twitter featuring American and British citizens expressing regret about their votes in favor of Donald Trump and Brexit.

The short footage ends with a clear message: “This Sunday France will have to make a choice. The worse is not impossible.”

The latest opinion polls show the pro-EU Macron holding a strong lead over his far-right rival ahead of Sunday’s vote. Le Pen wants to implement protectionism measures if elected and said the British economy has benefited from the Brexit vote.

___

11:30 a.m.

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says she has no proof her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron holds a hidden bank account in the Bahamas.

Le Pen raised the issue during their heated pre-runoff TV debate on Wednesday when she alluded to a rumor circulating on social networks.

Macron’s camp said the former investment banker was victim of a “cyber misinformation campaign,” adding they could take legal action.

Asked Thursday on BFM TV whether she was formally accusing Macron of having a secret offshore account, Le Pen said: “Not at all. If I wanted to do so I would have done it yesterday. I’ve just asked him the question. If I had proof, I would have claimed it yesterday.”

Le Pen and Macron face off in the presidential runoff Sunday.