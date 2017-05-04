The Latest: 4 ‘de-escalation’ zones in Syria, says Russia

BEIRUT (AP) — The latest on the conflict on Syria (all times local):

5 p.m.

The head of Russia’s delegation to Syrian talks in Kazakhstan says an agreement for setting up four “de-escalation zones” in war-torn Syria will go into effect Saturday and the Syrian air force is expected to hold its flights over those areas.

Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Alexander Lavrentyev said Thursday that the Syrian government will abide by the agreement unless attacks are carried out by rebel groups in those areas.

He said Turkey, Iran and Russia have agreed on the possibility of allowing international observers in case there is “unanimity” on that.

Turkey, Iran and Russia signed an agreement calling for the setting up of four “de-escalation zones” in northern, central and southern Syria in the latest attempt to reduce violence in the Arab country.

But as officials from the three countries that back rival sides in the conflict signed the agreement, some members of the Syrian opposition delegation shouted in protest and walked out of the conference room.

___

15:30 p.m.

