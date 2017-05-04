New interagency committee would counter Russian activities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has passed an intelligence policy measure that requires the president to set up an interagency committee to counter Russian activities, such as meddling in last year’s presidential election.

The measure reauthorizes intelligence programs for 2017 and ensures congressional oversight. It is part of the $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government that was sent to President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The intelligence measure also promotes the hiring, further education and retention of employees with science, technology, engineering or math expertise. And it encourages greater use of research and development within U.S. intelligence agencies.